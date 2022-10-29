Shanghai Port striker Feng recovers from injury, says official

Xinhua) 13:42, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Port striker Feng Jin has recovered from a knee injury in time for the clash against Shandong Taishan, an official of the Shanghai club said on Friday.

Feng will head to Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, with the Shanghai team on Friday afternoon for Sunday's game, said Shanghai Port press official Zhao Hao.

Zhao also posted a picture on social media showing Feng training with teammates.

The forward picked up the knee injury in a Chinese Super League (CSL) game against Cangzhou Mighty Lions in September and has since been rested.

Shanghai Port currently sits fourth in the CSL table with 40 points, 10 points adrift of second-placed Shandong Taishan.

