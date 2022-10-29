Kenya-China alumni association members vow to deepen cooperation

Xinhua) 11:08, October 29, 2022

NAIROBI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The umbrella body for Kenyans who have lived in China in pursuit of higher education met in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Friday amid calls to deepen cooperation in areas that would unleash mutual benefits.

The meeting brought together diplomats and dozens of local citizens who studied in the Asian nation.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said members of the alumni association were in a vantage position to promote fruitful cooperation among long-standing allies.

Zhou said Kenyans who have studied in China should be at the forefront of advancing friendship and cross-cultural understanding as they apply skills, acquired at the Asian nation's tertiary institutions, to develop their homeland.

He said China-Kenya cooperation has reached a significant milestone and the two countries should share a wealth of experience and best practices to rejuvenate institutions of governance.

Henry Rotich, chairman of the Kenya-China Alumni Association and a beneficiary of a Chinese government scholarship, said local scholars can apply skills acquired in China to transform the economy as well as tackle poverty and unemployment.

According to Rotich, an extended study tour in China has exposed Kenyan youth to the rich culture of the Asian nation and the positive attributes of its people like courtesy, hardworking spirit and friendliness.

"One of our core missions as members of the alumni is to promote Kenya-China friendship. Kenyans from all walks of life who have benefitted from scholarships to study in China are actively working in key sectors of the economy," said Rotich.

He noted that China-funded projects like the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway and the Nairobi Expressway have hastened economic modernization besides fostering job creation and skills transfer in Kenya.

Rotich added that some of the skills, acquired in China by members of the alumni association including proficiency in mandarin, engineering, mining and medicine, can be harnessed to revitalize the local economy.

