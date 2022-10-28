Biden marks 4 years since Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 27, 2022. Biden on Thursday marked the four-year anniversary of the attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue. Biden said in a statement that "we grieve this deadliest act of antisemitism in American history." (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday marked the four-year anniversary of the attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.
Biden said in a statement that "we grieve this deadliest act of antisemitism in American history."
Eleven people were killed and six more were wounded, including four police officers who responded to the scene, at the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, synagogue on the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman stormed the building.
Four years on, Biden warned, "we witness an ugly increase in antisemitism in America."
He also vowed to tackle "the scourge of gun violence," saying that his administration is seeking to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the United States.
