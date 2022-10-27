Post-pandemic recovery still years away for London's Heathrow Airport

Passengers walk in Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The airport expected total passenger numbers for 2022 to be between 60 million and 62 million, about 25 percent fewer than in 2019. "While demand is stronger, it is not fully recovered," it said in a press release.

LONDON, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Travel demand at London's Heathrow Airport, Britain's biggest, will not return to pre-pandemic levels for several years, "except at peak times," due to the worsening global economic outlook, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the impact of COVID-19, the airport said on Wednesday.

An airplane takes off in Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

"We can be proud that everyone at Heathrow pulled together to serve consumers this summer - ensuring 18 million people got away on their journeys, more than any other airport in Europe, with the vast majority experiencing good service," Heathrow Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Holland-Kaye said.On Oct. 30, the airport will lift the self-imposed cap of 100,000 passenger departures per day, though it may be re-imposed "on a small number of peak days in the lead up to Christmas."

A passenger heads through the transit system between terminals at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

The airport acknowledged that it still needs to recruit and train up to 25,000 security-cleared staff -- "a huge logistical challenge."

Heathrow Airport's underlying losses have increased to 0.4 billion British pounds (0.46 billion U.S. dollars) in the year to date as regulated income fails to cover costs, adding to the 4 billion pounds in the prior two years, with no dividends forecast for this year. (1 British pound = 1.16 U.S. dollar)

