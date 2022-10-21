Autumn scenery of Gwangju, South Korea
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A tourist takes photos of the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A tourist visits Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Tourists visit Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Tourists visit Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
