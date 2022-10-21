We Are China

Autumn scenery of Gwangju, South Korea

Xinhua) 08:54, October 21, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A tourist takes photos of the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A tourist visits Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Tourists visit Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Tourists visit Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Mudeung in Gwangju, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)