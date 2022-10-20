Home>>
Black stork captured in Qilian Mountain National Park
(Ecns.cn) 14:08, October 20, 2022
A black stork is captured resting in Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)
There are only about 2,000 black storks in the world and they are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.