Chinese envoy calls for efforts to consolidate CAR peace gains

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to consolidate the gains in the peace process in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The overall political and security situation in the CAR is improving and the peace process is moving ahead. Yet many difficulties and challenges remain. The international community should scale up its support in advancing peace, promoting development and peacebuilding, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The CAR government has been actively implementing the outcomes of the "republican dialogue," showing a positive attitude in talks with armed groups, and promoting comprehensive disarmament in a bid to reinvigorate the peace process. China welcomes this, Geng told the Security Council.

"While helping with the CAR peace process, the international community must respect the sovereignty and ownership of the CAR and support its people in independently choosing a development path that suits their national conditions," he said.

Geng stressed the importance of strengthening the country's security capacity-building.

In recent years, with the deployment of security forces by the government, the security situation throughout the country has seen continuous improvement, and the scope of activities of armed groups has continued to shrink. Facts have shown that only by establishing a professional, efficient and strong security sector can it be possible to deal with security threats, he said.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera has recently released a national security policy and strategy for security sector reform. International partners and the UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) should provide constructive support for the implementation of this policy and strategy, help the country improve its capability to independently maintain stability and respect its right to engage in security cooperation, he said.

Sanctions imposed by the Security Council have a negative impact on the country's security capabilities and should be completely lifted, said Geng.

The CAR is facing financial constraints, energy and food shortages, and a severe economic and livelihood situation, with 60 percent of its population in need of humanitarian assistance. The support of the international community cannot relax as the current peace in the country is hardwon, he said. "Relevant countries and international organizations should resume aid as soon as possible to help the country address its economic and humanitarian difficulties."

The international community should increase investment in the development of the CAR, help boost its ability of self-sustained development, turn resource advantages into development ones, and break the vicious circle of poverty-induced chaos and relapse into poverty because of chaos, he said.

