Wang Huning stresses using congress spirit to build consensus, unity in action

Xinhua) 08:49, October 18, 2022

Wang Huning joins a group discussion with fellow delegates from southwest China's Guizhou Province who are attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning on Monday stressed using the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to build consensus and unity in action for building a modern socialist country in all respects.

The report to the 20th CPC National Congress delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping lays out goals, tasks, and major policies for developing the cause of the Party and the country for the periods to come, said Wang when joining a group discussion with fellow delegates from southwest China's Guizhou Province who are attending the congress.

Holding high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, it is a report for pointing the way forward, steering the trends of the times, and opening up the future, he said.

China has secured historic achievements and seen historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country since the 18th CPC National Congress. At the fundamental level, we owe these achievements to the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Wang noted.

During the discussion, Wang called on people to become more purposeful in closely following the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in thinking, political stance, and action.

