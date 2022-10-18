Li Zhanshu joins discussion with delegates to 20th CPC National Congress

Xinhua) 08:47, October 18, 2022

Li Zhanshu participates in a group discussion with delegates from southwest China's Sichuan Province who are attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu on Monday participated in a group discussion with delegates from southwest China's Sichuan Province who are attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

When discussing the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee to the congress with his fellow delegates of the Sichuan delegation, Li said that he gave unequivocal support to the report delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the opening of the congress on Sunday.

The report serves as a clarion call for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, Li noted.

Hailing the work of the past five years and the great changes in the first decade of the new era as remarkable, Li said that never before have we been so close to, confident in, and capable of achieving the goal of national rejuvenation.

Li said the cause of the Party and the country has secured historic achievements, seen historic changes, and made a series of breakthroughs and landmark advances since the 18th CPC National Congress.

All these accomplishments, at the fundamental level, should be owed to the fact that the Party has established Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Li said, calling this the most significant political achievement in Party building since the 18th CPC National Congress.

The CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has navigated China on a new journey to build itself into a modern socialist country in all respects, Li said.

Amid a critical juncture of great struggles and social transformations, Xi has played and is playing a key role in steering the Party and the country, Li noted.

General Secretary Xi Jinping and Chinese Communists with Xi Jinping as their chief representative have established Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Li said, underlining the importance of upholding the thought over the long term.

Li called for efforts to turn into reality the grand blueprint for the future of the country sketched out at the 20th CPC National Congress.

