Leaders say report plays guiding role

08:34, October 18, 2022 By CAO DESHENG ( China Daily

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct 16, 2022. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Decisive significance of establishing Xi's core positiona stressed by delegates

Chinese leaders have hailed the report Xi Jinping delivered at the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Sunday, saying it plays a guiding role in leading the nation to build a modern socialist country in all respects and to advance national rejuvenation.

While joining delegates from different provinces and autonomous regions in discussing the report on Monday, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng also underlined the decisive significance of the Party's establishment of Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and its defining of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

During discussions with delegates from Gansu province, Li Keqiang said the Party's central task is to advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Noting that development is the Party's top priority in governing the country, he underlined the need to faithfully and comprehensively implement the new development philosophy, build the new development paradigm and push for high-quality development.

Efforts should be made to build a modern economic system, unswervingly promote reform and opening-up, and protect and improve people's well-being through development, he added.

While joining discussions with delegates from Sichuan province, Li Zhanshu said that the historic achievements China has made in the past decade have provided solid material foundations and strong institutional support for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an inevitable historical process, he said.

In discussions with delegates from the Tibet autonomous region, Wang Yang said that focusing efforts to "manage our own business" is key to prevailing over all risks and challenges.

He called for grounding efforts in the central task of the Party on the new journey in the new era and taking concrete action to boost socioeconomic development to meet the increasing needs of the people for a better life.

When participating in discussions with delegates from Guizhou province, Wang Huning called for understanding the features and essential requirements of China's modernization, and making new achievements in advancing high-quality development and promoting common prosperity.

He also underlined the importance of upholding the overall leadership of the Party and stressed the need to exercise rigorous governance over the Party through the Party's self-reform.

During his discussions with delegates from the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Zhao Leji said that the Party's fight against corruption has made remarkable achievements and exerted far-reaching influence.

He said that full and rigorous governance over the Party is an unceasing endeavor, and the CPC's self-reform is a journey without end.

While joining discussions with delegates from Hainan province, Han Zheng called for adhering to the people-centered development philosophy and taking real action to promote common prosperity so that development achievements will benefit more people in a fairer manner.

