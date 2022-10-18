Press conference held on sidelines of 20th CPC National Congress
A journalist asks questions via video link during a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Journalists attend a press conference via video link on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Xiao Pei, deputy head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and deputy head of the National Supervisory Commission, Xu Qifang, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Tian Peiyan, deputy head of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, attend a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Xiao Pei, deputy head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and deputy head of the National Supervisory Commission, Xu Qifang, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Tian Peiyan, deputy head of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, attend a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Tian Peiyan, deputy head of the Policy Research Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Xiao Pei, deputy head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and deputy head of the National Supervisory Commission, speaks at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Xu Qifang, deputy head of the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Journalists attend a press conference via video link on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Column: Milestone CPC congress spells out China's unwavering development goals
- Foreign experts weigh in on CPC congress and report
- Xi calls on Chinese to pull together with one mind to realize national rejuvenation
- In pics: press conference held on sidelines of 20th CPC National Congress
- Parties from around world laud congress
- Report sets course for socialist path
- How the delegates of the 20th CPC National Congress are elected
- Chinese and foreign journalists line up to receive 20th CPC National Congress report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.