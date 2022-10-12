Home>>
People enjoy themselves during Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel
(Xinhua) 11:24, October 12, 2022
People enjoy themselves at Hayarkon Park during the Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 11, 2022. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)
