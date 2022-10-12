Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Home>>

People enjoy themselves during Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel

(Xinhua) 11:24, October 12, 2022

People enjoy themselves at Hayarkon Park during the Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 11, 2022. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories