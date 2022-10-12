Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Home>>

China's speed

(People's Daily App) 09:40, October 12, 2022

The speed of change in China, from bullet trains to poverty alleviation, is wowing the world. What can the Chinese people do in one second, one month or one year? Here are some of the amazing achievements of the last decade.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories