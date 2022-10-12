Home>>
How does the CPC build friendships around the world?
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:11, October 12, 2022
There's a worn-out Red Army cap kept in a Chinese museum. It is seen as a symbol of friendship between a leader of the Communist Party of China and a foreigner. Moreover, it also shows how the Party can win support and friends from the world.
As the CPC gears up to hold its 20th National Congress on October 16, how the CPC builds friendships from its birth in 1921 to now the world's largest ruling Party? And why it keeps making more and more friends? Click the video to check out.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Profile: Guarding lives of those on brink of death
- Themed exhibition showcases China's achievements over past decade
- ICU nurse devoted to saving lives
- Steelworker known for his great dedication to technological innovation
- The 20th CPC National Congress: Who represents 96 million CPC members?
- Experts voice expectations for Congress
- Rail technician witnesses fast-track development
- Congress set to present road map for future
- Interview: CPC's ability to adapt contributes to its success, says expert
- Ambitious village head goes all out to enrich hometown
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.