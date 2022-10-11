Xi congratulates Van der Bellen on re-election as Austrian president

Xinhua) 08:13, October 11, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Monday to Alexander Van der Bellen on his re-election as federal president of Austria.

In his message, Xi pointed out that he attaches great importance to China-Austria relations, and stands ready to work with Van der Bellen to push for new development of the China-Austria friendly strategic partnership so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

