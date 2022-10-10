What President Xi prioritizes in his timetable

(People's Daily App) 16:08, October 10, 2022

What does President Xi Jinping prioritize in his schedule? When giving an interview to a Russian TV channel in Sochi, Russia, in 2014, Xi said he dedicated his time to his work and spoke about his governing philosophy and his experience as China's leader. Click to hear what he hopes to achieve with his time.

