Home>>
What President Xi prioritizes in his timetable
(People's Daily App) 16:08, October 10, 2022
What does President Xi Jinping prioritize in his schedule? When giving an interview to a Russian TV channel in Sochi, Russia, in 2014, Xi said he dedicated his time to his work and spoke about his governing philosophy and his experience as China's leader. Click to hear what he hopes to achieve with his time.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Gao Yuan and Wu Yimeng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Congress set to present road map for future
- President Xi's letter delivered to China Corner of Malta school
- English version of "Understanding Xi Jinping's Educational Philosophy" published
- Xi always bears Chinese people in mind
- Book of Xi's discourses on exercising rule-based governance over Party published
- Xi encourages geological workers to play greater role in mineral exploration
- Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy provides fundamental philosophy, guide to action for China's diplomacy in new era
- Peace and Development: Key Message of President Xi’s Central Asia Visit Before the Party Congress
- Xi Jinping meets with representatives of airliner C919 project team, visits achievement exhibition, stresses mobilizing national resources, calls for persistent endeavors to make more breakthroughs in China's high-end equipment manufacturing Han Zheng attends
- Xi pays tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.