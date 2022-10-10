English version of "Understanding Xi Jinping's Educational Philosophy" published
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The English edition of "Understanding Xi Jinping's Educational Philosophy" has recently been jointly published by the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press and the Higher Education Press.
The Chinese version, which was published in July 2020, provides a comprehensive and in-depth interpretation of the educational philosophy of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. It consists of an introduction and nine chapters.
The book was translated by Beijing Foreign Studies University under the auspices of the Ministry of Education. It aims to communicate Xi's new thoughts and ideas on education to international readers and keep the international community abreast of the latest developments in China's educational sector.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi always bears Chinese people in mind
- Book of Xi's discourses on exercising rule-based governance over Party published
- Xi encourages geological workers to play greater role in mineral exploration
- Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy provides fundamental philosophy, guide to action for China's diplomacy in new era
- Peace and Development: Key Message of President Xi’s Central Asia Visit Before the Party Congress
- Xi Jinping meets with representatives of airliner C919 project team, visits achievement exhibition, stresses mobilizing national resources, calls for persistent endeavors to make more breakthroughs in China's high-end equipment manufacturing Han Zheng attends
- Xi pays tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day
- Xi meets C919 project team, urging more breakthroughs in high-end equipment manufacturing
- Xi's article on historic mission of CPC in new era to be published
- Xi pays tribute to national heroes
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.