China publishes Atlas of Wildlife in SW China

Xinhua) 08:42, October 10, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese experts have recently published the Atlas of Wildlife in Southwest China, according to the Kunming Institute of Zoology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The atlas, consisting of five volumes, systematically depicts and displays 2,018 representative terrestrial vertebrates and insects in southwest China. It also introduces the natural environment and conditions, complex geographical fauna, and main characteristics of wild animal resources in this region.

Each species has its original ecological pictures in the series of books, showing the real colors, living environment, and behavioral characteristics of wild animals in the natural state, among which the photos of 26 new species are the first time to meet the public.

The atlas was jointly compiled by the Kunming Institute of Zoology, the Institute of Zoology under the CAS and other institutes.

