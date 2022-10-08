Home>>
French photographer finds his life in China unique
(People's Daily Online) 09:39, October 08, 2022
Thierry Bornier, who is from France, has been in China for at least 16 years and has been engaged in photography and the making of chocolate artworks. While traveling to different Chinese cities, taking photos of the scenery there, experiencing local culture, and recording the country in his own way, he has combined the elements of traditional Chinese culture with chocolate, producing a mixture of the West and the East.
