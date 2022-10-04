Chinese mainland reports 250 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:31, October 04, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 250 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 151 in Inner Mongolia and 27 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.

