Chinese mainland reports 250 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:31, October 04, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 250 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 151 in Inner Mongolia and 27 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.
