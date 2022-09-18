Home>>
Pakistan adds 90 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:22, September 18, 2022
ISLAMABAD, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan reported 90 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.
The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,571,822 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.
A total of 30,606 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with one more death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics.
On Saturday, 14,663 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan and the positivity rate stood at 0.61 percent.
There are 89 patients who are in critical condition in the country.
