Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:19, September 18, 2022

A medical worker works in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 930 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 377 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 239,088.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.

