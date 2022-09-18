Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:19, September 18, 2022
A medical worker works in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
A total of 930 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 377 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 239,088.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- News Analysis: China's anti-COVID approach demonstrates unwavering human rights commitment
- Fiji health ministry stresses adoption of COVID-19 safe measures as cases decrease
- Chinese mainland reports 76 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- U.S. researchers develop method to identify future SARS-CoV-2 mutations affecting rapid antigen test
- WHO warns future waves of COVID-19 infection as deaths drop
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.