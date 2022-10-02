Foreign leaders congratulate the People's Republic of China on 73rd founding anniversary

Xinhua) 10:02, October 02, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of many countries and international organizations have recently telephoned or sent letters to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of the People's Republic of China (PRC), to warmly congratulate on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the PRC and wish the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC a full success.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on behalf of the WPK, the government of the DPRK and the people of the DPRK, extended warm congratulations to Comrade General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC, the government of the PRC and the brotherly Chinese people.

Kim said that under the leadership of the CPC with the comrade general secretary at its core, the Chinese government and people have built a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarked on a new historical journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects.

The Chinese people will soon hold the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which will become a new milestone in China's socialist construction, said Kim, expressing his firm belief that under the leadership of the comrade general secretary and with the Chinese people closely united around the CPC, the dream of national rejuvenation will come true.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the Vietnamese party, government and people, extended the warmest congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping, also the Chinese president, as well as to the Chinese party, government and people.

They said that under the strong leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have united as one, overcome difficulties, and made great achievements in the course of national construction and development, wishing the 20th National Congress of the CPC a full success, so as to start a new journey for the revolutionary cause of the Chinese party, government and people.

Expressing their firm belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese people will certainly achieve the national development tasks and goals set forth by the CPC and forge ahead on the road of building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful, they said that the Vietnamese party, government and people attach great importance to strengthening and developing good-neighborly friendship and comprehensive cooperation with the Chinese party, government and people.

They said they look forward to maintaining regular strategic communication with General Secretary Xi, also the Chinese president, to promote the healthy and steady development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and bring tangible benefits to the people of the two countries.

Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and the Lao president, said that under the wise leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have continuously made new achievements in building socialism with Chinese characteristics and opened up new chapters in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, adding that China's international status keeps rising.

He said the Lao side speaks highly of and warmly congratulates the brotherly Chinese people on their great and comprehensive historic achievements.

Paying close attention to and eagerly looking forward to the convening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, the Lao side firmly believes that under the strong leadership of the CPC with Comrade General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core, the brotherly Chinese people will make new and greater achievements in the new journey toward China's second centenary goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects, and successfully realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said Thongloun.

On behalf of the Cuban people, party and government, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel extended the warmest congratulations to President Xi Jinping.

Diaz-Canel said he believes that the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC will further consolidate the cause of Chinese socialism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the PRC, he extended his most sincere and friendly congratulations, wishing the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC a success.

On behalf of his government, U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated the PRC on the 73rd anniversary of its founding, noting that he joins the American people in wishing all the Chinese people peace and prosperity.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, together with the Royal Family and the Cambodian people, extended the sincerest congratulations to President Xi Jinping, the CPC, the Chinese government, the Chinese army and the Chinese people, wishing China prosperity and Chinese people happiness and well-being. The king said that Cambodia will always stand with China and stay committed to promoting the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn said that in the face of global challenges and various unstable factors, Thailand and China have always stood together and helped each other. He expressed firm belief that in line with common goals and through mutual support, the relationship between Thailand and China will continue to deepen, and practical cooperation in various fields will achieve greater development.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on behalf of the Indonesian government and people and in his own name, extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President Xi, the Chinese government and Chinese people, expressing his firm belief that under the guidance of the spirit of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries will continue to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly contribute to international and regional prosperity and stability.

He said he looks forward to working closely with President Xi to deepen bilateral friendship and cooperation in various fields, advance bilateral relations, and work together to enhance the well-being of the people of the two countries in the future.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob said that China has achieved remarkable development achievements in the past decades.

Noting that China has built a dynamic and resilient national economy, eliminated absolute poverty, improved people's living standards, and built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Halimah said China has always been an active contributor to the international community.

Halimah wished the PRC lasting peace, stability and prosperity, adding that the friendship between Singapore and China is strong and time-honored, expressing belief that bilateral relations will enjoy stronger development momentum.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh extended his warm congratulations to President Xi and the friendly Chinese people, and wished the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC a full success.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his sincere congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on behalf of the Kazakh people.

Tokayev said he firmly believes that the 20th National Congress of the CPC will provide new and strong impetus for China's development, and open new and broad room for China to continuously enhance its influence as a major country.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Xi.

Mirziyoyev said the 20th National Congress of the CPC is an important event of political activities in China, which will formulate a series of major policies and open a new chapter for China's development. Mirziyoyev wished the 20th National Congress of the CPC a complete success.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his sincerest congratulations to President Xi and all the friendly Chinese people.

He said the 20th National Congress of the CPC is an important political event that will map out China's development path in the future. He sincerely wished the 20th National Congress of the CPC a success.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by President Xi are based on the common interests of all countries with the aim of improving people's livelihood worldwide and preserving world peace and stability.

Raisi said he is convinced that the firm determination of both sides to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership will open up brighter prospects for the realization of their common goals.

On behalf of the Algerian government and people, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to China, saying that he expects the two sides to achieve more fruitful results in cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

On behalf of the South African government and people, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his cordial greetings and warm congratulations to President Xi, the Chinese government and people, reaffirming that South Africa is ready to further consolidate and strengthen the existing friendship and strategic partnership between South Africa and China.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that China is an advocate of world peace and security, multilateralism and a just and fair world order, adding that China is committed to supporting the overall development of African countries.

Akufo-Addo said that Ghana sincerely hopes that the two sides will further consolidate bilateral and multilateral cooperation, strengthen friendship between their people, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that at the moment of a joyous celebration, he would like to express high appreciation for the enduring and profound friendship between the two countries and their people, adding that he wishes the PRC prosperity.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari wished the 20th CPC National Congress, a congress that carries historic significance, a complete success, and said he hopes that the congress would draw a blueprint for China's development in the future.

He said Nigeria is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, and push the two countries' strategic partnership to a new level.

Czech President Milos Zeman wished the 20th CPC National Congress a complete success, saying that in the current difficult period of the international situation, it is particularly important to maintain a sound partnership with China. Zeman said he looks forward to continuing to promote the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, on behalf of the Solomon Islands government and people, extended sincere greetings and heartfelt congratulations to President Xi, the Chinese government and people.

He said the PRC has made leapfrog achievements in development, from which the Solomon Islands has benefited a lot since it established diplomatic relations with China. Sogavare also wished China peace and prosperity.

Among those who also sent congratulatory messages or letters to Xi are Japanese Emperor Naruhito, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Timor-Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladeshi President Md. Abdul Hamid, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Fourth King of Bhutan Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Liberian President George Weah, Malian President Assimi Goita, Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Gambian President Adama Barrow, Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara, Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Comorian President Azali Assoumani, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, British King Charles III, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Belgium's King Philippe, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Irish President Michael Higgins, Maltese President George Vella, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, Captains Regent of San Marino Oscar Mina and Paolo Rondelli, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, Slovenian President Borut Pahor, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Australian Governor-General David Hurley, Vanuatu's Caretaker Prime Minister and leader of the Vanua'aku Pati Bob Loughman, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Antigua and Barbuda's Governor-General Rodney Williams, Acting President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Desmond Blanchard, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)