In pics: second practise session of Formula One Singapore Grand Prix Night Race
Mercedes' British driver George Russell drives during the second practise session of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix Night Race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the second practise session of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix Night Race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the second practise session of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix Night Race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz drives during the second practise session of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix Night Race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel drives during the second practise session of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix Night Race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
