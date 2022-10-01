Ageless China - Heritage

People's Daily) 13:50, October 01, 2022

'A craft that has survived over a thousand years-- evolution and creation lie at the center of its longevity.' 'We have been doing our best to carry forward our cultural confidence.' Rock painting, headwear, mortise and tenon, and brackets. Traditional Chinese craftsmanship has been revived and is now thriving in the hands of young people. They approach and study intangible cultural heritages, devoting thousands of hours to their works, bringing out the beauty of craftsmanship.

