We Are China

Paddy harvested in Hefei, E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:50, October 01, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows paddy fields in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows farmers driving reapers harvesting paddy in a field in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A farmer driving a reaper harvests paddy in a field in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows paddy fields in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows farmers driving reapers harvesting paddy in a field in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows paddy fields in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows a farmer driving a reaper harvesting paddy in a field in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows paddy fields in Gucheng Town of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)