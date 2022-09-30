ADB to support coral reefs ecosystem in Asia-Pacific
MANILA, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Friday that it has approved a financial project to support restoration, conservation and management of coral reefs in four countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific region.
The Manila-based bank said the project will develop climate risk financing and insurance solutions to protect coral reef ecosystems in Fiji, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Solomon Islands.
The ADB said rising sea levels and the increasing frequency and severity of natural hazards have devastating effects on the coastal cities, communities, and islands of Asia and the Pacific.
"The development of innovative coral reef financing and insurance models will not only enhance and support the effective management of risks coral reefs are exposed to, but also improve the climate resilience and insurability of coastal assets and communities," ADB's Finance Sector Group chief Junkyu Lee said.
Lee added that many of these coastal communities depend on the ocean and its ecosystems for their livelihoods.
Healthy coastal ecosystems, such as coral reefs, are a hotspot of ocean biodiversity and a natural buffer that provide the first line of defense to protect coastal shores, assets, infrastructure and livelihoods, as well as providing valuable ecosystem services.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to bolster sand industry amid desert ecosystem protection
- China to legislate to protect fertile black soil in northeast
- China encourages private capital for ecosystem protection: official
- China reports progress in environmental protection on rivers, lakes
- Chinese firms bring bright ideas to protect ecosystem in Laos
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.