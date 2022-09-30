More books on Chinese dialects, ethnic minority languages published

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Books on Chinese dialects in 15 different regions and five ethnic minority languages have been published by the Commercial Press.

The new books are the second batch in a special publishing project dedicated to the preservation of the diversity of spoken languages and culture in the country.

Based on field investigation, the books will offer an integrated reading experience of audio, video, graphic and text by incorporating technologies like quick response codes.

The first 20 books of the series were published in 2017.

