Office worker returns to rural hometown for pastoral lifestyle
(People's Daily App) 15:52, September 28, 2022
What are the changes when a female office worker from a metropolis turns into a villager in the grasslands? A woman nicknamed Xiao Lu started a leisurely life in her hometown after quitting her urban job. Click the video to learn more.
