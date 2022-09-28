China to further promote intelligent manufacturing
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has released a plan to ramp up support for the creation of sound scenarios and the building of demonstration factories in the sector of intelligent manufacturing in 2022.
The country plans to establish a batch of scenarios with high technical level and application value, and make breakthroughs in terms of key technologies, equipment, software, standards and solutions, said a circular jointly issued by four government authorities including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The plan will select scenarios that are replicable and can be generalized at factories and workshops, while constructing demonstration plants in fields including raw materials, equipment production, consumer goods and electronic information, among others.
