Athletes attend training session in Chengdu ahead of 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals
Han Ying of Germany attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Qiu Dang of Germany attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Emmanuel Lebesson of France attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Alexis Lebrun of France attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Felix Lebrun of France attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ni Xialian of Luxembourg reacts during a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Shan Xiaona of Germany reacts during a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Players of Canada pose for photos during a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
