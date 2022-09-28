We Are China

Athletes attend training session in Chengdu ahead of 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 10:42, September 28, 2022

Han Ying of Germany attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Qiu Dang of Germany attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Emmanuel Lebesson of France attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Alexis Lebrun of France attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Felix Lebrun of France attends a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ni Xialian of Luxembourg reacts during a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Shan Xiaona of Germany reacts during a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Players of Canada pose for photos during a training session ahead of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

