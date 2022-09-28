Arab League voices concern over violent armed clashes in Libya

Xinhua) 09:49, September 28, 2022

CAIRO, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Arab League (AL) on Tuesday voiced grave concern over the deadly armed clashes in the western Libyan city of Zawiya.

In a statement, the AL said it closely followed the incident and renewed its appeal for "all Libyan parties to strive hard to spare their civilians from bloodshed."

The clashes broke out in Zawiya some 45 km west of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Sunday between armed groups, claiming the lives of at least five people and leaving some 13 others injured, local medics said Monday.

The Al also demanded "an immediate ceasefire in the Libyan city and strict measures taken against the perpetrators," according to the statement.

"It is important that Libyan institutions closely and instantly work to reach a consensus on a constitutional base necessary for running the elections," the AL added.

Libya has been suffering political instability and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

