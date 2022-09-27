US no doubt 'superpower of sanctions': China

(People's Daily App) 15:04, September 27, 2022

China condemned the US for its abuse of sanctions at a regular foreign ministry press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Bolivian President Luis Arce and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla had all condemned the hegemonic US for imposing unilateral sanctions in statements at the general debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“The US is no doubt the superpower of sanctions,” Wang said.

The US had imposed economic sanctions on nearly 40 countries, Wang said, affecting almost half the global population and causing “serious humanitarian disasters.”

Sanctions have become the US foreign policy “weapon of choice,” according to US media, he said.

