Xuan paper making: a UNESCO intangible heritage

(People's Daily App) 14:57, September 27, 2022

Paper-making is widely known as one of the Four Great Inventions of ancient Chinese civilization along with printing, gunpowder, and the compass.

Among various types of papers, Xuan paper holds an important place as massive ancient documents and artworks might not have survived till today if not for the durable paper.

Originating more than 1,500 years ago, the traditional craft of making Xuan paper was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

See how this hardy paper is made.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

