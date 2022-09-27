Typhoon Noru to bring wind, rain to South China Sea, coastal areas of southern China

Xinhua) 08:46, September 27, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory forecast winds and rainstorms on the South China Sea and along the coastal areas of southern China for the next three days, as Noru, the 16th named storm of the 2022 Pacific typhoon season, moved to the central-eastern parts of the South China Sea on Monday morning.

The typhoon is expected to proceed westward at a speed of 20 to 25 kilometers per hour, moving to the eastern coastal regions of Vietnam and gaining strength, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Affected by the cold air and typhoon, some coastal areas of Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan and Taiwan, and the waters around the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the South China Sea, and the Xisha, Zhongsha and Nansha islands will experience strong gales from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

Parts of the South China Sea and the coastal areas of southern China will experience relatively strong rainstorms from Monday to Wednesday.

On Monday, the NMC issued a yellow alert, the third-highest alert, for Typhoon Noru, and the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding and the typhoon in Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian.

