Ming Dynasty stone tablet found in north China

Xinhua) 08:42, September 27, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A stone tablet dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been discovered in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said.

Measuring 300 cm in height, 71 cm in width, and 20 cm in thickness, the 410-year-old tablet was found in Huatuo Village of Cixian County, said the county's cultural relics protection bureau.

The tablet has an inscription of 377 characters describing the local natural scenery and geographical environment at that time, said Li Jiang with the county's culture, broadcasting, TV, and tourism bureau.

The discovery is of great value to the study in fields including the folk customs in southern Hebei, Li added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)