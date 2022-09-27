Chinese phone maker Vivo launches latest 5G smartphones in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 08:32, September 27, 2022

A staff member introduces a new smartphone during a launch of Vivo's new products in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 26, 2022. Chinese phone maker Vivo unveiled on Monday two 5G smartphones in Riyadh. At its launch of new products in the kingdom, Vivo presented the latest additions to its 5G smartphones V series: V25 and V25 Pro, which feature superior photography. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese phone maker Vivo unveiled on Monday two 5G smartphones in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

At its first offline launch of new products in the kingdom, Vivo presented the latest additions to its 5G smartphones V series: V25 and V25 Pro, which feature superior photography.

The V25 and V25 Pro also come with a new Vlog Movie feature that improves the filming experience with video templates and tutorials to guide users on how to shoot in different scenarios.

Simon Hu, general manager of Vivo in Saudi Arabia, said during the past three years, Vivo has expanded into nine regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, becoming the fastest growing smartphone brand in the region.

By the end of 2021, Vivo had gained 239 percent year-on-year growth in sales in the UAE, and 272 percent in Saudi Arabia, he added.

