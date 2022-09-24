India's daily COVID-19 caseload falls to 4,912

Xinhua) 16:15, September 24, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday fell to 4,912, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 4,912 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,563,337 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 44,436.

The country also logged 38 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,487 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.62 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,990,414 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,719 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded two billion doses.

