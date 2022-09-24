Listed firms of China's central SOEs see revenue reach 13.55 trln yuan

Xinhua) 15:22, September 24, 2022

Listed firms controlled by China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) reported continued growth in operating revenues during the first half of the year, according to a report.

At the end of June, 84 centrally-administered SOEs had 450 listed holding companies, according to the report released by the China Association for Public Companies.

The 450 listed companies reported total revenues of 13.55 trillion yuan (about 1.94 trillion U.S. dollars) from January to June, with profits reaching 1.17 trillion yuan.

Over 67 percent of the centrally-administered SOEs' operating revenue and over 81 percent of their profits came from the listed companies, the report added.

