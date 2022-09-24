Chinese FM meets Indonesian counterpart on sidelines of UNGA session

Xinhua) 15:10, September 24, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here with Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the ever-enriching connotation of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership, and pledged to follow through on the important consensuses reached between the two heads of state, and to continuously deepen practical cooperation between the two countries in various areas towards building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

The two sides exchanged views on the 2022 Group of 20 (G20) Bali Summit.

Noting the negative spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis and the grave risk of a global economic recession, Wang called on major developed countries and emerging economies to take the summit as an opportunity to strengthen policy coordination and cooperation, so as to bring hope to a global recovery.

Wang said China expects Indonesia to exercise leadership during its G20 presidency, to encourage all parties to center on the original aspiration of the G20, maintain solidarity, and put development front and center, and to prompt participants of the summit to reach consensuses on such pressing issues as food, climate, energy and supply chains.

China fully supports Indonesia in successfully hosting the summit, and stands ready to coordinate closely with Indonesia to push for positive outcomes of the summit, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Myanmar issue.

Wang said that China supports Indonesia in taking over the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and supports sticking to the "ASEAN way," maintaining ASEAN solidarity, and encouraging different parties in Myanmar to carry out consultation and dialogue so as to reach a political consensus within the framework of Myanmar's own constitution and laws.

