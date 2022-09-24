China's bond market sees issuance of over 5.28 trln yuan in August

Xinhua) 11:35, September 24, 2022

Photo taken on April 9, 2020 shows the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

The total bond issuance in China exceeded 5.28 trillion yuan (about 755 billion U.S. dollars) in August, central bank data showed.

Specifically, the issuance of treasury bonds came in at nearly 1.04 trillion yuan last month, while that of local government bonds topped 390.9 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

In August, financial bond issuance reached 1.03 trillion yuan and corporate bond issuance stood at 1.24 trillion yuan. The issuance of asset-backed securities amounted to 33.15 billion yuan, while that of interbank deposit certificates hit 1.5 trillion yuan.

As of the end of August, outstanding bonds held in custody stood at 142.3 trillion yuan, the data showed.

