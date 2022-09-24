Smart manufacturing becomes new growth driver for local economy in Chongqing
A worker works at an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 22, 2022. In recent years, Yongchuan District of Chongqing has focused on the development of smart manufacturing which features integrated industrial Internet, big data, artificial intelligence. Smart manufacturing has now become a new growth driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows Yadea Group's intelligent production base of electric scooters in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Yongchuan District of Chongqing has focused on the development of smart manufacturing which features integrated industrial Internet, big data, artificial intelligence. Smart manufacturing has now become a new growth driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Workers work at an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 22, 2022. In recent years, Yongchuan District of Chongqing has focused on the development of smart manufacturing which features integrated industrial Internet, big data, artificial intelligence. Smart manufacturing has now become a new growth driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Workers work at Yadea Group's intelligent production base of electric scooters in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 22, 2022. In recent years, Yongchuan District of Chongqing has focused on the development of smart manufacturing which features integrated industrial Internet, big data, artificial intelligence. Smart manufacturing has now become a new growth driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A worker works at Yadea Group's intelligent production base of electric scooters in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 22, 2022. In recent years, Yongchuan District of Chongqing has focused on the development of smart manufacturing which features integrated industrial Internet, big data, artificial intelligence. Smart manufacturing has now become a new growth driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Yongchuan District of Chongqing has focused on the development of smart manufacturing which features integrated industrial Internet, big data, artificial intelligence. Smart manufacturing has now become a new growth driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Yongchuan District of Chongqing has focused on the development of smart manufacturing which features integrated industrial Internet, big data, artificial intelligence. Smart manufacturing has now become a new growth driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
