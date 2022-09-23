Sichuan quake -- Man trapped in mountains found after 17 days

Xinhua) 13:36, September 23, 2022

A helicopter transferring Gan Yu (back row, R) arrives at Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Chinese hydropower station worker Gan Yu, who went missing for 17 days following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, has been found alive.(Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese hydropower station worker, who went missing for 17 days following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, has been found alive.

Gan Yu, a 28-year-old worker at a hydropower station in Sichuan's Luding County, was rescued by a local villager on Wednesday. He is receiving treatment at West China Hospital of Sichuan University.

Ni Taigao, the villager who found Gan, decided to join the search for Gan because he was familiar with local mountains, according to a video clip posted by the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

On Wednesday morning, Ni heard someone yelling for help on a mountain slope and found Gan lying in the woods, CCTV reported.

Gan told Ni that he had survived the ordeal by eating wild fruits and drinking spring water.

Gan suffered from multiple soft tissue injuries, several fractures, and severe infections, said Wu Hong, vice president of the hospital.

Despite physical weakness, his vital signs were stable, according to the hospital.

On Sept. 5 when the earthquake struck Luding, Gan and his colleague chose not to evacuate but remain at their posts at the hydropower station, saving villages downstream from being flooded. His colleague was rescued on Sept. 8.

As of Sept. 11, the earthquake had killed a total of 93 people.

A helicopter, which is designated to transfer Gan Yu to Luding County of Sichuan Province, prepares to take off in Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Chinese hydropower station worker Gan Yu, who went missing for 17 days following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, has been found alive.(Xinhua)

Medical workers check the health condition of Gan Yu at West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Chinese hydropower station worker Gan Yu, who went missing for 17 days following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, has been found alive.(Xinhua)

Medical workers prepare to check the health condition of Gan Yu at West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Chinese hydropower station worker Gan Yu, who went missing for 17 days following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, has been found alive.(Xinhua)

Medical workers discuss treatment plans for Gan Yu at West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Chinese hydropower station worker Gan Yu, who went missing for 17 days following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, has been found alive.(Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)