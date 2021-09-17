Nearly 400 armed police dispatched to quake-hit Luxian County

Xinhua) 09:06, September 17, 2021

CHENGDU, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has dispatched nearly 400 armed police personnel to the frontline of quake relief following a 6.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Luxian County of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday.

The armed police corps in Sichuan wasted no time in deploying over 300 personnel to transfer people affected by the quake, search for and rescue survivors, set up tents and provide medical aid.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the corps had relocated 1,200 people, rescued four people trapped in collapsed buildings, examined and defused over 470 risks, restored 24 km of roads and established two medical-aid stations, among other relief efforts.

Over 70 personnel from another armed police brigade were also dispatched to the quake-hit area, with 30 units of rescue equipment. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the brigade had relocated 18 people and rescued one wounded person.

The rescue efforts are still underway.

