U.S. becoming "developing country" on ranking measuring equity: expert
LONDON, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- A recent index of development that mainly measures environment and equity has shown the United States is becoming a "developing country," an article published by the media network The Conversation has said.
In its rankings released in July, the Sustainable Development Report 2022 dropped the United States to 41st worldwide.
Under its methodology, the country ranks between Cuba and Bulgaria, both of which are widely regarded as developing countries, said political historian Kathleen Frydl on Sept. 15.
Frydl considers the rating as the result of two problems. "Racism has cheated many Americans out of the health care, education, economic security and environment they deserve," she said.
Meanwhile, as threats to democracy become more serious, a devotion to "American exceptionalism" keeps the country from candid appraisals and course corrections, the expert added.
