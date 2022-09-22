House select panel announces date for new hearing on U.S. Capitol riot

Xinhua) 10:00, September 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year announced on Wednesday that it will hold a new hearing on Sept. 28.

Investigators held eight public hearings in June and July as part of the inquiry, which former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has denounced as a political "witch hunt" launched by Democrats.

On Jan. 6 last year, thousands of individuals -- mostly Trump's supporters -- stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm the 2020 presidential election results.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted. Authorities have linked at least five deaths to the mayhem.

It was the worst attack on the U.S. Congress in more than 200 years and led to Trump's second impeachment by the House of Representatives shortly before his term officially ended.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)