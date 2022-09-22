House select panel announces date for new hearing on U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year announced on Wednesday that it will hold a new hearing on Sept. 28.
Investigators held eight public hearings in June and July as part of the inquiry, which former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has denounced as a political "witch hunt" launched by Democrats.
On Jan. 6 last year, thousands of individuals -- mostly Trump's supporters -- stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm the 2020 presidential election results.
Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted. Authorities have linked at least five deaths to the mayhem.
It was the worst attack on the U.S. Congress in more than 200 years and led to Trump's second impeachment by the House of Representatives shortly before his term officially ended.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hundreds of prison, jail deaths go uncounted by U.S. federal government: report
- Shootings unabated in Philadelphia, leaving emotional, economic toll: U.S. media
- U.S. retirement system ranks poorly compared with other developed nations: media
- U.S. public schools get D+ for poor conditions: CNN
- Suspicious package near U.S. Capitol cleared
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.