Ecological environment improved in Hanzhong City, NW China

Xinhua) 08:40, September 23, 2022

Villagers havest rice in a field at Yangxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2022. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022 shows Ningqiang County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2018 shows cole flowers at Xinji Town of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Residents do morning exercises at a wetland park near the Hanjiang River in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 6, 2022. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows crested ibis and egrets in the paddy fields of Zhoujiakan Village in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022 shows the source of the Hanjiang River in Ningqiang County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Mianxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 19, 2022. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers pick mushrooms in a greenhouse at a cooperative in Chenjiawan Village of Chenggu County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 20, 2022. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows a bullet train driving past a wetland park near the Hanjiang River in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A baby panda climbs on a tree in Daguping Village of Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 28, 2016. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows the view of a wetland park near the Hanjiang River in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A farmer shows fresh-catched crabs at his breeding base in Chenggu County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 20, 2022. In recent years, Hanzhong city has been making persistent efforts to improve local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)