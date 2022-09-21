ADB lowers developing Asia growth outlook to 4.3 pct as global risks mount

MANILA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered its forecasts for economic growth in developing Asia and the Pacific to 4.3 percent this year amid mounting challenges buffeting the region, according to an outlook report released on Wednesday.

The updated Asian Development Outlook 2022 projects the region's economy to grow by 4.9 percent in 2023, compared with the bank's projection in April of a 5.3 percent expansion.

The report said domestic consumer spending and investment are driving growth as economies in the region continue to recover from the pandemic, thanks in part to vaccination drives and declining COVID-19 deaths.

However, it added the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict has heightened global uncertainty, worsened supply disruptions, and unsettled energy and food markets. More aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank is denting global demand and rattling financial markets.

"Developing Asia continues to recover, but risks loom large," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said, urging governments in developing Asia to remain vigilant against these risks and take the necessary steps to contain inflation without derailing growth.

The ADB also raised its forecast for inflation in developing Asia this year to 4.5 percent from a previous projection of 3.7 percent. The forecast for next year is 4.0 percent, up from 3.1 percent.

