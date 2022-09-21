America's information on crime, policing incredibly poor: Washington Post

Xinhua) 09:58, September 21, 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The state of information on crime and policing in America is deplorable, according to an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Monday.

Data on job creation and commodity prices are publicized regularly, "but on crime the U.S. is, to a shocking extent, flying blind," said the article.

"More than six months into 2022, national-level data on crime in 2021 remains unavailable," it said, citing a July report from the Brennan Center for Justice.

