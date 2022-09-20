Fauci says U.S. not where it needs to be after Biden declares "pandemic is over"
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Monday that the United States is not where it needs to be regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that "the pandemic is over."
In a talk with the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies, Fauci said that much depends on how the country handles future virus variants.
"How we respond and how we're prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us," Fauci was quoted by The Hill as saying.
Fauci raised concerns that only 67 percent of the country was vaccinated and "only one-half of those have received a single boost."
Fauci noted that more than 400 deaths in the country are reported daily due to COVID-19.
Fauci's comments came a day after Biden declared "the pandemic is over" during an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday evening.
"We still have a problem with COVID," Biden said. "We're still doing a lot of work on it...but the pandemic is over."
Photos
Related Stories
- 4 in 5 U.S. pregnancy-related deaths are "preventable": CDC
- U.S. reports nearly 24,000 monkeypox cases
- More American veterans die by suicide than previously reported: study
- U.S. sanctions prevent Venezuela from accessing necessary education resources: minister
- Pilot killed in U.S. jet plane crash
- Long COVID-19 a problem for U.S. workforce
- U.S. envoy slammed for downplaying climate crisis in Africa
- Africans suffer from U.S. "War on Terror": Truthout
- U.S. jobless claims drop for fifth straight week amid still tight labor market
- Massive Mosquito Fire explodes to largest in U.S. California this year
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.